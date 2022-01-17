Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BIOVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

