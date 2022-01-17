Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

