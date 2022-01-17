Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

