Swiss National Bank Has $7.49 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.