Swiss National Bank Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.