Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ABCB stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

