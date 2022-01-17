Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

