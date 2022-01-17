Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JOYY were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $51.51 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

