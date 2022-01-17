Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

SYIEY stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

