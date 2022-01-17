Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE PM opened at $103.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

