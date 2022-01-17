Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

