Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 23,724 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

