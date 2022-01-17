Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

