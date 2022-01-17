Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

