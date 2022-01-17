Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.