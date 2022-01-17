Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TYOYY opened at $218.00 on Monday. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

