Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TYOYY opened at $218.00 on Monday. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53.
