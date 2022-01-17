TajCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,118.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,189.62 or 1.00020383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00320115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00429500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00155251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 25,033,054 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

