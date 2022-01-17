Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the December 15th total of 403,300 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TKAT opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.99. Takung Art has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 171.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 17.2% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

