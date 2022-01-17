Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 344,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,964. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

