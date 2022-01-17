Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

