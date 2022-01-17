Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 224.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.36. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

