Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.29.

TGT stock opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 57.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

