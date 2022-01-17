TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the December 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.