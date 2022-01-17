TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

