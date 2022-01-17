TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

