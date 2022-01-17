TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

