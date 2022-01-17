TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

