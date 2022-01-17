TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $90.49 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.