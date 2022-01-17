TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 648 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $4,027,950. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

