TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 308.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.36 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,746 shares of company stock valued at $623,899. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

