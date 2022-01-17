TD Securities Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$68.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.45.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $2,799,685 over the last ninety days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

