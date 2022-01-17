TD Securities Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$68.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.86.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.45.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
