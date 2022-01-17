Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 21,758 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,442,000 after buying an additional 183,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

