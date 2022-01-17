Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $894.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

