Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,693 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,133,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $163.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

