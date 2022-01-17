Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 277 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $325,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $57.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

