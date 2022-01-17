Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $3.89 Million Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

STER stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47. Sterling Check Corp has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. Analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

STER has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

