Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of TECK opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

