Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

TSCO opened at GBX 290.07 ($3.94) on Thursday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.20.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

