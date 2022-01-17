Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

TSCO opened at GBX 290.07 ($3.94) on Thursday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.20.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

