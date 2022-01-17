Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

