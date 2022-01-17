Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

TXN traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.01. 4,731,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.