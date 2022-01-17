The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.