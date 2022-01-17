The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

