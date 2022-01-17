The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CG stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

