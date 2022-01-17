The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CG stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CG. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.