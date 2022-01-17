The Corgi of PolkaBridge Hits Market Cap of $687,040.09 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market cap of $687,040.09 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

