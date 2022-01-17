The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.59 ($16.58).

ENI stock opened at €13.16 ($14.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.40 and its 200-day moving average is €11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

