The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of WCHNF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About West China Cement
