The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Down 36.6% in December

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 408,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. 39,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.