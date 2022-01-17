The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

