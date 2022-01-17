The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

SO stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

