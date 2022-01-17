The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.66. 5,700,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,810. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

